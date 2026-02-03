Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 164.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Evolus from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Evolus from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of EOLS opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. Evolus has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolus will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 10,539 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $75,353.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 354,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,874.20. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Evolus during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on medical aesthetics. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Evolus develops and commercializes products designed to enhance facial appearance through minimally invasive procedures. Since its founding in 2017, the company has positioned itself in the fast-growing aesthetic market by partnering with leading manufacturers and leveraging clinical expertise to bring innovative injectables to practitioners and patients.

The company’s flagship offering, Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), is a neuromodulator approved by the U.S.

