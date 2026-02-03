TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, December 29th. Northland Securities set a $23.25 price objective on TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on TeraWulf from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 3.69. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $50.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 336.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TeraWulf will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TeraWulf news, Director Michael C. Bucella acquired 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,177.78. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 266,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,165.58. This trade represents a 1.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 366.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

