StandX DUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (DUSD)

StandX DUSD (DUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. StandX DUSD has a market capitalization of $144.62 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of StandX DUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StandX DUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StandX DUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78,182.61 or 1.00013312 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78,114.82 or 0.99127258 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

StandX DUSD Profile

StandX DUSD was first traded on April 8th, 2025. StandX DUSD’s total supply is 144,892,641 tokens. StandX DUSD’s official Twitter account is @standx_official. The official message board for StandX DUSD is docs.standx.com/blog. StandX DUSD’s official website is standx.com.

Buying and Selling StandX DUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “StandX DUSD (DUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. StandX DUSD has a current supply of 144,866,742.663108. The last known price of StandX DUSD is 0.99840229 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $10,050,416.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://standx.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StandX DUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StandX DUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StandX DUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

