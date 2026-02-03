ZORA (ZORA) Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week

ZORA (ZORA) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, ZORA has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZORA token can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. ZORA has a market cap of $107.95 million and approximately $38.07 million worth of ZORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78,182.61 or 1.00013312 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78,114.82 or 0.99127258 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ZORA Profile

ZORA’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2025. ZORA’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,469,999,999 tokens. The official message board for ZORA is x.com/zoraengineering. The official website for ZORA is zora.co. ZORA’s official Twitter account is @zora.

Buying and Selling ZORA

According to CryptoCompare, “ZORA (ZORA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. ZORA has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,469,999,999 in circulation. The last known price of ZORA is 0.02457019 USD and is down -8.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $47,420,104.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zora.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZORA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

