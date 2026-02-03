IAGON (IAG) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IAGON (IAG) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. IAGON has a total market cap of $20.76 million and $270.97 thousand worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IAGON has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IAGON token can currently be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IAGON alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78,182.61 or 1.00013312 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78,114.82 or 0.99127258 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

IAGON Token Profile

IAGON’s launch date was July 27th, 2021. IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,020,434 tokens. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @iagonofficial. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IAGON is blog.iagon.com. The official website for IAGON is iagon.com.

Buying and Selling IAGON

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON (IAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. IAGON has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 376,020,434 in circulation. The last known price of IAGON is 0.05395368 USD and is up 10.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $271,891.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://iagon.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IAGON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IAGON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IAGON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IAGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IAGON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.