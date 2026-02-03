ai16z 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $481.32 Thousand (AI16Z)

ai16z (AI16Z) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. ai16z has a market cap of $761.61 thousand and approximately $481.32 thousand worth of ai16z was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ai16z token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ai16z has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ai16z alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78,182.61 or 1.00013312 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78,114.82 or 0.99127258 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ai16z

ai16z’s total supply is 1,099,915,670 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,989,556 tokens. ai16z’s official Twitter account is @ai16zdao. The official website for ai16z is elizaos.ai.

ai16z Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ai16z (AI16Z) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. ai16z has a current supply of 1,099,915,670.28387358 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ai16z is 0.00074812 USD and is up 10.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 302 active market(s) with $535,998.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elizaos.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ai16z directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ai16z should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ai16z using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ai16z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ai16z and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.