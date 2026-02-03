Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Hits $13.56 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.0727 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and $1.73 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00024371 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00025590 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00011718 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001025 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

