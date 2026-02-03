GHO One Day Volume Reaches $1.34 Million (GHO)

GHO (GHO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, GHO has traded up 0% against the US dollar. GHO has a market cap of $301.88 million and $1.34 million worth of GHO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001279 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78,182.61 or 1.00013312 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78,114.82 or 0.99127258 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GHO Token Profile

GHO’s genesis date was July 15th, 2023. GHO’s total supply is 508,496,503 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,996,718 tokens. The official website for GHO is gho.xyz. GHO’s official Twitter account is @ghoaave. GHO’s official message board is lenster.xyz/u/gho.

Buying and Selling GHO

According to CryptoCompare, “GHO (GHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. GHO has a current supply of 508,496,503.24461. The last known price of GHO is 0.99923371 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $1,733,646.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gho.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHO using one of the exchanges listed above.

