Wrapped HYPE (WHYPE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $256.77 Million

Wrapped HYPE (WHYPE) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Wrapped HYPE has a total market capitalization of $256.77 million and approximately $237.17 million worth of Wrapped HYPE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HYPE token can now be purchased for $36.19 or 0.00046289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HYPE has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped HYPE alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78,182.61 or 1.00013312 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78,114.82 or 0.99127258 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped HYPE Profile

Wrapped HYPE’s total supply is 7,095,828 tokens. Wrapped HYPE’s official website is hyperliquid.xyz. Wrapped HYPE’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HYPE

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HYPE (WHYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the HyperEVM platform. Wrapped HYPE has a current supply of 6,994,004.44246019. The last known price of Wrapped HYPE is 37.18520543 USD and is up 21.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $245,753,392.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HYPE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HYPE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HYPE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped HYPE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped HYPE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.