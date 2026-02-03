Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Issues Earnings Results

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEYGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

OTCMKTS DSEEY opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Daiwa Securities Group has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group’s core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

