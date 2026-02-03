IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. $IDYA Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,264 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.56% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $13,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $222,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 280,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Tema Etfs LLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 74,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 169.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.10.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $1.45. The company had revenue of $207.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.98 million. Analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences is a clinical-stage precision oncology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies that exploit synthetic lethality in cancer cells. By targeting key DNA damage response pathways, the company aims to selectively kill tumor cells exhibiting specific genetic vulnerabilities while sparing healthy tissue. IDEAYA’s pipeline includes small-molecule inhibitors designed to address underserved tumor types, and its lead programs are advancing through Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in multiple oncology indications.

Central to IDEAYA’s approach is its Modular Approach to Precision (MAP) platform, which integrates proprietary genomic and functional screening technologies to identify critical cancer-specific dependencies.

