18,173 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Purchased by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.4% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,116,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after buying an additional 1,704,600 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $1,236,482,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 65,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broad equity rebound to start February is favoring large-cap tech and the Nasdaq-heavy QQQ, supporting intraday gains. Stocks Rebound To Start February – U.S. Index Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary arguing the market has momentum (7000 S&P view) is drawing risk-on flows into big-cap growth names that populate QQQ. The Party Is Just Getting Started At 7000 Points
- Positive Sentiment: An ETF Trends piece highlights that some of the “best” tech stocks sit inside major ETFs — a structural reason QQQ can attract flows when investors rotate into megacap tech. A Surprising ETF That’s Home to Some of the Best Tech Stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Early pre-market weakness was flagged by a daily update (TipRanks) but the intraday rebound shows that initial weakness didn’t persist; keep an eye on overnight cues. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2/2/2026
- Negative Sentiment: Several analysts argue 2026 could see a rotation into energy and away from technology — a secular tailwind for energy and headwind for QQQ’s tech-heavy exposures. ‘Energy In, Technology Out’ In 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Rising Treasury issuance and higher yields are flagged as risks for risk assets and growth stocks; persistent supply-driven rate pressure would likely weigh on QQQ. Treasury Issuance Appears To Be A Problem For Risk Assets
- Negative Sentiment: Technical and macro caution pieces warn of near-term headwinds (seasonal/technical risks and broader macro threats) that could interrupt QQQ’s advance. S&P 500: Beware February (Technical Analysis)
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7%
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
