18,173 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Purchased by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.4% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,116,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after buying an additional 1,704,600 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $1,236,482,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 65,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ News Summary

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7%

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $626.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $620.25 and a 200-day moving average of $601.30. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

