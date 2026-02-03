Silphium Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,456 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Silphium Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 1.2% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,707,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,823,625,000 after purchasing an additional 377,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,724,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,022,059,000 after acquiring an additional 125,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,423,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,042,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,268,830,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,485,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,745,492,000 after purchasing an additional 407,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $840.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $802.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.73.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $487.12 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $486.62 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $621.92 and a 200 day moving average of $665.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,390.56. This represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.02, for a total value of $936,564.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,668,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,458,939.64. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

