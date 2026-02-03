Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in McEwen Inc. $MUX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of McEwen at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of McEwen by 17,204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of McEwen during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McEwen during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in McEwen during the second quarter worth $154,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
McEwen Stock Performance
Shares of MUX opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.24 and a beta of 1.12. McEwen Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of McEwen from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $25.00 price target on McEwen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of McEwen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of McEwen in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.
About McEwen
McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE: MUX) is a Canada-based precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, silver and copper. Headquartered in Toronto, the company pursues a diversified portfolio of assets across the Americas, with operations and projects spanning Argentina, Mexico, Canada and the United States. McEwen Mining employs an integrated approach that combines in-house technical expertise with strategic partnerships to advance its assets from resource definition through to commercial production.
The company’s flagship producing asset is the San José mine in Argentina, a high-grade silver-gold operation.
