Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in McEwen Inc. $MUX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of McEwen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of McEwen by 17,204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of McEwen during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McEwen during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in McEwen during the second quarter worth $154,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McEwen alerts:

McEwen Stock Performance

Shares of MUX opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.24 and a beta of 1.12. McEwen Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McEwen ( NYSE:MUX Get Free Report ) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.32). McEwen had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $50.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that McEwen Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of McEwen from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $25.00 price target on McEwen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of McEwen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of McEwen in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McEwen

About McEwen

(Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE: MUX) is a Canada-based precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, silver and copper. Headquartered in Toronto, the company pursues a diversified portfolio of assets across the Americas, with operations and projects spanning Argentina, Mexico, Canada and the United States. McEwen Mining employs an integrated approach that combines in-house technical expertise with strategic partnerships to advance its assets from resource definition through to commercial production.

The company’s flagship producing asset is the San José mine in Argentina, a high-grade silver-gold operation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX).

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.