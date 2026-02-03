TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Makes New $860,000 Investment in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,503 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 16,800.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.0% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $235.36.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 0.3%

Installed Building Products stock opened at $287.32 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.83 and a 1 year high of $317.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.08 and its 200-day moving average is $259.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.92.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.49. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 62.74%. The firm had revenue of $778.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total transaction of $1,258,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,538.37. This represents a 13.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $536,828.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,308.44. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

