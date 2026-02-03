Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU is Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,446 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $41,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $79.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

