Equifax (EFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $1.5270 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

NYSE EFX opened at $199.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55. Equifax has a 1 year low of $198.96 and a 1 year high of $281.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Equifax by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $245.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.14.

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

