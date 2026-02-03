Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IVPAF shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.20 target price on Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ivanhoe Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th.

IVPAF stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09.

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on unlocking high-value deposits of copper, nickel, zinc, and platinum-group metals. The company pursues a two-pronged strategy of advancing large-scale mining projects through feasibility and development stages while also expanding its exploration footprint. Ivanhoe’s technical expertise spans geology, engineering, environmental management, and community relations, enabling it to secure the necessary permits and infrastructure for major mine developments.

The company’s flagship asset is the Kamoa-Kakula copper complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a joint venture with the government of the DRC and Zijin Mining.

