Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $216.6490 million for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.800 EPS. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 191,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $4,868,645.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,971,440 shares in the company, valued at $100,795,147.20. The trade was a 5.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,255,173 shares of company stock valued at $30,812,798. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,851,000 after purchasing an additional 433,824 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 14.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after buying an additional 146,117 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 95.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 822,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 402,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 450,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after buying an additional 239,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 439,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after buying an additional 206,888 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc (NYSE: UTI) is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI’s curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

