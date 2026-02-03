Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,836,938 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the December 31st total of 1,258,459 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,045 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,045 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
PUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Prudential Public stock opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. Prudential Public has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43.
Prudential Public (NYSE: PUK) is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London?headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long?term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third?party distribution channels.
Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast?growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.
