Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,836,938 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the December 31st total of 1,258,459 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,045 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prudential Public Trading Up 0.9%

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 1,036.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 118,829 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Prudential Public in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Public by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Public by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Public by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Public stock opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. Prudential Public has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43.

About Prudential Public

Prudential Public (NYSE: PUK) is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London?headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long?term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third?party distribution channels.

Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast?growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.

