Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to post earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $11.9651 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.50% and a net margin of 32.76%. On average, analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $93.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 8th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,199,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $40,841,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,734.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 505,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,031,000 after buying an additional 477,622 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 949,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,692,000 after buying an additional 443,339 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $25,745,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

