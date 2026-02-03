Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $763.5390 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $195.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.99 and its 200 day moving average is $142.43. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $199.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOD shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CEO Neil David Brinker sold 31,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $5,117,207.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 238,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,263,374.72. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 1,100 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,143,400. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,792,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,985,000 after purchasing an additional 53,351 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 837,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,052,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,032,000 after purchasing an additional 341,595 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after buying an additional 144,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

Featured Articles

