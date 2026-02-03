Johnson Controls International (JCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $5.6356 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $123.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.07. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $124.07. The firm has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, November 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.61.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $3,625,909.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 66,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,496. This represents a 32.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Seven Mile Advisory bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Featured Stories

