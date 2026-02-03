Analysts Set Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target at $27.00

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Natl Bk Canada upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on Orla Mining in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Monday, October 20th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Orla Mining

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Orla Mining by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 186,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 14.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 131,577 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the second quarter worth $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 191.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,957,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 114.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.07. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19.

Orla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Orla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -599.40%.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in the Americas. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Quema oxide gold-silver project in Panama, where the company holds approximately 13,000 hectares of mineral concessions. Through feasibility studies and pilot plant testing, Orla has demonstrated the potential of heap leach processing at Cerro Quema, positioning the asset for transition into construction and production phases.

In addition to Cerro Quema, Orla Mining expanded its portfolio in early 2023 with the acquisition of the Gold Springs project located along the Utah–Nevada border in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.