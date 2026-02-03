Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $592.88.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $29,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised price targets on LMT this morning, lifting sentiment as several firms bumped their targets into the $650–$695 range (and one to $611). These coordinated target raises are a primary near?term bullish catalyst for the stock. Price Target Raised to $695.00 Price Target Raised to $680.00 Price Target Raised to $670.00 Price Target Raised to $650.00 Price Target Raised to $611.00
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital issued a Buy on LMT, an upgrade that likely contributed to intraday strength and helped push momentum among investors. Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gets a Buy from RBC Capital
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction coverage notes LMT trading higher following analyst activity, reinforcing that upgrades/targets are moving near?term flows. Trading 1.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell about 14.8% in January, which reduces potential short?squeeze risk and indicates less bearish positioning heading into earnings updates and catalyst events. Short Interest Down 14.8% in January
- Positive Sentiment: Programmatic progress: Lockheed completed the first operational test phase for its A4 radar — a technical milestone that supports future contract value and product credibility. Lockheed Martin Completes First Operational Test Phase For A4 Radar
- Neutral Sentiment: UBS/TipRanks reiterated a Hold on LMT with a $663 target, noting segment growth and cash?flow strengths but flagging pension normalization and delayed free?cash?flow inflection — a mixed take that supports a neutral view for longer?term upside. Lockheed Martin: Segment Growth and Cash Flow Strength Offset…
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention metrics show LMT is a trending stock on platforms like Zacks, which can amplify short?term volume swings but is not a directional fundamental driver by itself. Here is What to Know Beyond Why Lockheed Martin…
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage roundup: some publications list LMT among industrials with neutral analyst consensus — indicating mixed sentiment across the sell side. Analysts Are Neutral on These Industrial Goods Stocks
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
