Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $592.88.

NYSE:LMT opened at $635.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $513.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.11. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $645.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $29,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

