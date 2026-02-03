Brokerages Set AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) PT at $18.66

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.3909.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on AvePoint from $22.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AvePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of AvePoint to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th.

In other news, Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 27,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $374,893.22. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 14,920,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,787,744.52. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 698.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in AvePoint by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVPT opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.72 million. AvePoint had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvePoint will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

AvePoint, Inc (NASDAQ:AVPT) is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint’s flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

