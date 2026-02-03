Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives $64.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

In other news, CFO Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $903,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 109,031 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $4,158,442.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,560. This trade represents a 96.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 216,538 shares of company stock valued at $8,283,175 in the last ninety days. 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 22.2% during the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,307,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,138,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,931 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 3,366.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,577,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,048,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,417,000 after purchasing an additional 406,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,676,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,975,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DNTH opened at $53.18 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 4,106.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

