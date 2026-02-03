Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 156.95%. The firm had revenue of $354.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 16,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,141,935.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 708,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,844,913.48. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,640.75. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,398 shares of company stock worth $2,861,352. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,200,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,290,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after buying an additional 749,484 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,078,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,431,000 after acquiring an additional 63,699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 294.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,450,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,266,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company’s core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company’s flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

