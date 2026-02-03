Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Stock Price Up 4.7% – What’s Next?

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Asahi Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Japan-based beverage and food company best known for its brewing operations, including the flagship Asahi Super Dry beer. The company’s core activities span brewing, soft drinks, distilled spirits and food products. Through its primary operating subsidiaries—Asahi Breweries, Ltd., Asahi Soft Drinks Co, Ltd. and Asahi Food & Healthcare Co, Ltd.—Asahi Group offers a diverse portfolio that includes lagers, craft-style beers, carbonated beverages, juices, ready-to-drink teas and health-oriented food products.

The origins of Asahi Group date back to 1889 when Osaka Beer Co commenced operations in Osaka, Japan.

