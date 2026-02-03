Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €186.20 and last traded at €189.40. Approximately 6,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €190.80.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.7%

The business has a 50 day moving average of €194.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €178.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

