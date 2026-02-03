ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) Short Interest Down 24.8% in January

ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 115 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 153 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF Stock Performance

RFFC traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $70.50. 721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average is $65.10. ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $28.20 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

About ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF

The RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (RFFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected on the basis of multiple factors such as value, quality, and momentum. RFFC was launched on Jun 7, 2016 and is managed by RiverFront.

