Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.60 and last traded at GBX 15.92. 13,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 9,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.66.

Tetragon Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.97.

Tetragon Financial Company Profile

Tetragon is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company. Its non-voting shares are listed on Euronext in Amsterdam, a regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V., and also traded on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Our investment manager is Tetragon Financial Management LP. Find out more at www.tetragoninv.com.

