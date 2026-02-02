Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Short Interest Up 33.8% in January

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,203 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 16,590 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,502 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,502 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVMU traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,803. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56. Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVMU. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 61.8% in the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

