Short Interest in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (NYSEARCA:CGIB) Decreases By 32.4%

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (NYSEARCA:CGIB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 56,324 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 83,360 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,116 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged)

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGIB. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) Stock Up 0.0%

CGIB traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,288. Capital Group International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38.

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged)

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th.

The Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (CGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high-level of current income and capital preservation by actively investing in global debt securities with broad credit ratings and maturities. CGIB was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

