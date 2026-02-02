Insider Selling: QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) CFO Sells 8,590 Shares of Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Gipple sold 8,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $772,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,587.84. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCRH stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.35. The stock had a trading volume of 90,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,903. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $92.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. QCR had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 21.07%.The business had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 108.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 694,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,536,000 after buying an additional 360,884 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in QCR by 715.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,273,000 after acquiring an additional 351,145 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in QCR by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 350,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 162,482 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,825,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 54,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of QCR from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on QCR from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of QCR in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.

QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.

