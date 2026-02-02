Timothy Sangiovanni Sells 1,750 Shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Stock

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Sangiovanni sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $15,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,549.68. This trade represents a 7.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ ZVRA traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,668. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $526.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $13.16.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 41.93%. Equities analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $8,676,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,958,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after buying an additional 740,584 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,574,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,168,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,720,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 34.0% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZVRA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Zevra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy. The company is also developing Celiprolol, a prodrug product candidate that is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome.

