Beth Hecht Sells 16,667 Shares of Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) insider Beth Hecht sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $124,169.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,243,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,261,646.30. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, January 2nd, Beth Hecht sold 16,667 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $123,835.81.

On Monday, December 1st, Beth Hecht sold 16,667 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $116,835.67.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Beth Hecht sold 16,667 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $123,335.80.

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock remained flat at $7.36 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,875. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 0.50. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 7.6% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on XERS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Xeris Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for endocrine and orphan diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation platform is designed to enable liquid stability of drugs that traditionally require reconstitution before injection. By eliminating the need for on-site mixing and simplifying administration, Xeris aims to improve patient safety, adherence, and convenience in high-need therapeutic areas.

The company’s flagship product, Gvoke, is a ready-to-use liquid glucagon autoinjector and prefilled syringe that has been approved by the U.S.

