Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 52.50 and last traded at GBX 52, with a volume of 105366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.

Staffline Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £60.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Staffline Group news, insider Thomas Spain sold 138,610 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 51, for a total value of £70,691.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,703 shares of company stock worth $19,355,388. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets and retail, drinks, driving, food processing, manufacturing, and logistics sectors. It also offers adult and prison education, skills-based employability programmes and support, recruitment process outsourcing, and managed service provider solutions; branches, permanent, and contract recruitment solutions; generalist recruitment services; workforce recruitment and management to industry customers; and technical and engineering recruitment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.