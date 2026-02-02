Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Short Interest Up 28.4% in January

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,072 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 8,620 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,361 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,361 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:COWS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.16. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th.

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

