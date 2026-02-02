Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 and last traded at GBX 145.32, with a volume of 21832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 139.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Rioda bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 per share, for a total transaction of £13,800. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic. It follows the buy-and-build strategy. It invests in companies based in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and North America. The fund seeks to invest in companies with enterprise value of EUR150 million ($158.11 million) to EUR1500 million ($1581.1 million).

