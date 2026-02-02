Short Interest in Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Increases By 37.0%

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,435 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the December 31st total of 6,888 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,522 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,522 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Down 1.0%

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Company Profile

Popular Capital Trust II Pfd Gtd 6.125% (NASDAQ: BPOPM) is a Delaware statutory trust formed by Popular, Inc to issue cumulative preferred securities. The trust’s sole assets consist of junior subordinated debentures issued by Popular, Inc, which serve as collateral for the preferred securities. Investors in BPOPM receive a fixed annual distribution rate of 6.125% through the initial fixed?rate period.

These trust preferred securities are guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Popular, Inc, a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

