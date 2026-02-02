IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $625.00 and last traded at $624.3290. Approximately 507,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 475,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $670.46.

IDEXX Laboratories News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IDEXX Laboratories this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $850.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $763.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 4.6%

The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $705.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $661.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 67.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

