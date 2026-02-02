Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.8288, but opened at $9.34. Worley shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Worley Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90.

About Worley

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) is a global professional services company specializing in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. Headquartered in North Sydney, Australia, the firm offers project delivery, consulting and advisory services across the full asset lifecycle, from concept and feasibility through design, execution and operations support. Worley’s client base spans major international oil and gas companies, mining operators, petrochemical producers and utility providers.

The company’s service offerings encompass traditional engineering and project management as well as digital and sustainability-focused solutions.

