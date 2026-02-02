Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.84% from the stock’s current price.

DNTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DNTH traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 327,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,908. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.11). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,106.04% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. Analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $903,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 109,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $4,158,442.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,560. This represents a 96.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 216,538 shares of company stock worth $8,283,175 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNTH. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 236,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 119,073 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $503,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,504,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

