Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Shares Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 1,505,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 996,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Electrum Discovery Trading Down 16.7%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$12.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

About Electrum Discovery

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

