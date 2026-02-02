Teradyne Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 19,317 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 295% compared to the average daily volume of 4,886 call options.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.06.

Shares of TER traded up $8.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.71. 4,607,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,101. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $255.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $223,051.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,804,165.79. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robocap Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $5,303,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,428.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 54,906 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $17,320,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Teradyne by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

