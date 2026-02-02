Reviewing Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) and Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) and Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Heron Therapeutics and Enliven Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heron Therapeutics -8.75% N/A -1.95% Enliven Therapeutics N/A -24.88% -23.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Heron Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Heron Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Heron Therapeutics has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enliven Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Heron Therapeutics and Enliven Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heron Therapeutics 1 1 3 0 2.40 Enliven Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60

Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 224.91%. Enliven Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.53%. Given Heron Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heron Therapeutics is more favorable than Enliven Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heron Therapeutics and Enliven Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heron Therapeutics $144.29 million 1.76 -$13.58 million ($0.09) -15.39 Enliven Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.02 million ($1.84) -15.31

Heron Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Enliven Therapeutics. Heron Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enliven Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heron Therapeutics beats Enliven Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron), an extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens; and CINVANTI, an intravenous formulation of aprepitant, a substance P/neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, as well as nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy. The company is also developing ZYNRELEF, a dual-acting local anesthetic that delivers a fixed-dose combination of the local anesthetic bupivacaine and a low dose of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug meloxicam; and APONVIE, an intravenous formulation of a substance P/neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist indicated for the prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting in adults. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations. The company is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

