DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.13% from the stock’s previous close.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

Get Datadog alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Datadog Stock Down 0.1%

DDOG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.22. 3,346,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790,081. Datadog has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.41. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.Datadog’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $1,240,436.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 165,197 shares in the company, valued at $25,541,108.17. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $4,570,613.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 301,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,502,563.42. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,041,445 shares of company stock valued at $186,887,631 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.