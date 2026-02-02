Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.9840, with a volume of 440908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUHP. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,078,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after acquiring an additional 16,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $530,000.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.