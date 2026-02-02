Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Legal & General Group PLC (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 72,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the previous session’s volume of 22,647 shares.The stock last traded at $18.35 and had previously closed at $18.17.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Legal & General Group Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72.

Legal & General Group is a London?headquartered multinational financial services company with roots dating back to the 19th century. The firm provides a range of life insurance, retirement and protection products alongside savings and workplace pension solutions. Over its history it has expanded beyond traditional insurance into asset management and long?term investment activities aimed at serving both individual and institutional clients.

Core operations include life assurance, annuities and pension de?risking for corporate clients, together with retail and workplace pension provision.

